Pariksha Pe Charcha: From 2018 to 2022, here are the most effective 'Success Mantras' by PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Exam Warriors! Amid the exam stress and anxiety, PM Modi will soon interact with you through his special session 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.' This year the PPC will be conducted on January 27. Education Minister on Tuesday in a press conference announced that over 38.30 lakh registrations have been done for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. With this, they have received more than 20 lakh questions for the PPC 2023. PM Modi through this special session tries to share some valuable thoughts and tips for the examinees to help them to beat exam stress.

Since 2018, PM Modi is conducting 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' once every year to interact with the students, parents and teachers. Here are some of the most effective "Success Mantra' Shared by him during the several editions of PPC.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2018: Compete with yourself

This year marked the commencement of the PPC, where PM Modi referred to himself as the friend of students, parents and teachers. During that session, PM Modi highlighted the values he learned from his teachers. During the two-hour event, PM Modi answered many questions ranging from nervousness, concentration, pressure, anxiety, the role of teachers and more. While talking about Peer Pressure, he highlighted the importance of 'Anuspardha' (competition with oneself) rather than 'Pratispardha' (competition with others).

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2019: Parents should not impose their dreams on Kids

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi stressed the pressure examinees face from their parents. While addressing this, he asked the parents not to put unnecessary pressure on the child. He also requested them to not impose their dreams on their kids.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Power of Positive Thinking

During his PPC session in 2020, PM Modi referring to the India-Australia Test Series in 2001, said that the Indian team was facing setbacks during the match but Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman turned the whole situation into a happy ending. Highlighting this example, he wanted to make children understand the importance and power of positive thinking and motivation.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Face the difficulties

Sharing an effective tip with the students, PM Modi asked them not to run away from the difficulties. He said that students must deal with the difficult subjects first and the easy subjects can be dealt with easily later.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Examination is a festival

During this session, PM Modi asked the students and parents to treat and celebrate the examination as a festival. He also highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) and said that every section of the country has wholeheartedly welcomed it.

