NTA rejects NEET UG re-exam OMR error claims, flags digital manipulation in answer sheets

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging discrepancies in the OMR answer sheets of certain candidates who appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 examination. The agency said that the images being shared on social media were digitally manipulated and that they are not the original documents issued by NTA.

In a statement, the NTA said it had taken note of images of OMR answer sheets being circulated online as the "correct" records of certain candidates to support claims that their declared results were incorrect.

"It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency that images of OMR answer sheets, said to be the 'correct' record of certain candidates who appeared in NEET (UG) 2026, are being circulated on social media in support of claims that the results declared against those candidates are wrong," the statement said.

The agency said these records were made available to candidates through their registered email addresses and the candidate portal. "The score declared against every such candidate is fully consistent with that OMR answer sheet, the official answer key notified for NEET (UG) 2026, and the calculation sheet on file. There is no evaluation error," the NTA said.

NTA issues clarification

In four cases, NTA describes specific alteration markers on record.

Avaneesh Srivastava (App No. 260411198880)

As per NTA Srivastava's sheet was "digitally regenerated" with a fabricated identity as 'Ajeet Singh' replacing his. His verified score stands at 337.

Lakshya Singh (App No. 260412053016)

Singh's circulated image allegedly had extra bubbles shaded in digitally, against a genuine record showing 34 correct, 20 incorrect, 126 unattempted, and a total score of 116 as declared.

Arya Singh (App No. 260410434102)

Arya's altered image reportedly shows an invigilator's signature timestamp moved from 3:45 PM to 2:45 PM, among other markers and her verified score is 167 and stands as declared.

Pratibha Trivedi (App No. 260412140662)

Prathiba’s image, NTA said, was "significantly altered digitally" and her verified score is 38.

The fifth case is different. Abhay Yadav (App No. 260411367191) publicly claimed he left only 5 questions unattempted and should have scored 634. NTA's response to Abhay says the record shows 44 questions unattempted out of 180, and that his score of 164 "stands as declared."

Also Read: NTA denies OMR tampering claims, calls viral re-NEET sheet 'digitally altered'

Also Read: NTA warns of legal action over fake, AI-generated OMR sheets in NEET UG re-exam 2026