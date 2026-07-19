NTA denies OMR tampering claims, calls viral re-NEET sheet 'digitally altered'

New Delhi:

The National testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday dismissed allegations surrounding the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet of NEET (UG) candidate Avaneesh Srivastava, saying the document circulating on social media is a "digitally altered" version.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the OMR sheet that is being circulated on social media is not on record with the NTA, pointing out that the image contains "wrong serial numbers, spelling mistakes in the instructions at the top of the sheet, and incorrect field labels."

The sources said the name "Ajeet Singh, son of Lakhan Singh and Reena Singh" on the viral image "does not correspond to any candidate registered for NEET (UG) 2026", while adding that it has already examined the representation submitted by the candidate's family.

"A written response has been sent to the family, placing the findings on record and enclosing a copy of the genuine OMR sheet. The result stands as declared because it is based on the candidate's own genuine OMR sheet," the sources told ANI.

What was the allegation?

The clarification from the NTA comes after Congress shared a video of Srivastava's father on X (formerly Twitter), who alleged that the OMR sheet shared belonged to the candidate. The father said he has submitted his representation to the NTA, with Congress reiterating its call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"Just imagine... what that child must be going through, having been deceived like this?" the Congress said. "It's clear: NTA is proving to be a failure at every level, but the shamelessness is such that Dharmendra Pradhan, responsible for all this, is clinging to his chair. Shame on them!"

The May 3 NEET (UG) exam was cancelled following a leak and it was conducted again on May 12. While the matter is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the results for the re-examination were declared on July 16, with 11.21 candidates qualifying the examination.

Now, the agency has warned that candidates must not share fake or AI-generated OMR sheets while raising their doubts. "NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI-generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake/ AI-generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant," it said in an advisory.

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