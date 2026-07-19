NTA warns of legal action over fake, AI-generated OMR sheets in NEET UG re-exam 2026

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a warning to NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents against submitting fake or AI-generated OMR response sheets while seeking scrutiny of examination results. The agency clarified that only original OMR sheets downloaded through official NTA channels will be accepted for verification and cautioned that submitting fabricated documents could lead to legal action.

The advisory comes after the NTA observed that several OMR sheets attached to complaints regarding alleged score discrepancies appeared to have been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence.

NTA flags fake AI-generated OMR sheets

In an official statement, the agency said it is closely monitoring every complaint received after the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results. "NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinizing all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI-generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake/AI-generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant," the NTA said.

The examination body reiterated that candidates who suspect a mismatch between their expected and declared scores should rely only on authentic OMR response sheets while filing grievances. It also urged students and parents not to submit edited, manipulated, or AI-generated documents during the verification process.

NEET UG re-exam 2026

The NTA declared the NEET UG 2026 re-test results on July 16. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Of them, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied health programmes.

According to the NTA, more than 58 per cent of the candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2026 are women. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, with candidates appearing from every state and Union Territory.

Most of the successful candidates, including the highest scorers, are between 17 and 19 years of age.

The crucial exam conducted on May 3 was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak. The CBI is investigating the matter. The exam was re-conducted on June 21.

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Also Read: NEET re-exam cut offs 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in; check category-wise cut off list