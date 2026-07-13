NTA opens NEET UG re-exam 2026 OMR response challenge window | Details

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the OMR response challenge window for candidates who appeared in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. Aspirants can now access their scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses by logging into the official NEET website with their application number.

The facility allows candidates to compare the answers they marked during the examination with the responses captured by the OMR scanner. If they notice any discrepancy, they can challenge the recorded response by selecting the relevant question, choosing the option they believe they had marked, and submitting the claim online.

To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question at the time of submission. However, the NTA has stated that the amount will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid after verification.

The OMR challenge window will remain open until July 15. Candidates requiring assistance can contact the NTA helpline on 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent via email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

How to download NEET re-exam final answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET re-exam final answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download re-NEET final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET final answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link

NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download re-NEET scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number. NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number as the required login credentials

NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download NEET re-exam topper list PDF

The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam merit list on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET topper list PDF. NEET UG re-exam topper list will be available for download, save re-NEET topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG re-exam topper list PDF

NEET re-exam topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save re-NEET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET UG re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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