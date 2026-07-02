NEET re-exam result 2026 soon; check list of top medical colleges for MBBS admission

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out by July third week, July 18, as per multiple reports. Once released, candidates can download their scorecard, All India Rank (AIR) and category-wise cut offs from the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants who are looking for MBBS admission and in search for top medical colleges, here's a list as per NIRF ranking 2025 -

Rank Institute 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research 3 Christian Medical College 4 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research 5 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 6 Banaras Hindu University 7 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 8 King George`s Medical University 9 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 11 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 12 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh 14 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar 15 Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Couldn't crack NEET? Check affordable MBBS programmes abroad

With limited MBBS seats and soaring fees in private medical colleges in India, an increasing number of students are looking overseas for medical education. Countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Philippines, Bangladesh, and Nepal offer admission to medical programs without making NEET compulsory for entry into many universities.

Instead of a national entrance test, several institutions admit students based on their Class 12 marks in physics, chemistry, and biology, while some conduct their own aptitude test or online interview before granting admission. The affordability of these programs is one of the biggest attractions. Tuition fees generally range between Rs 2 lakh and 8 lakh per year, while the total cost of completing an MBBS degree, including living expenses, typically falls between Rs 20 lakh and 45 lakh depending on the country and university.

This is significantly lower than the Rs 60 lakh to 1.5 crore often charged by private medical colleges in India.

MBBS colleges abroad with lower tuition fees

Among the most affordable destinations for Indian students are universities in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Medical universities in Kazakhstan typically charge between Rs. 3.5 lakh and Rs. 5.5 lakh annually. Russian medical universities generally offer MBBS programs at Rs. 2.8 lakh to Rs. 4.5 lakh per year. Universities in Georgia and the Philippines are comparatively costlier but remain less expensive than many Indian private medical colleges.

-Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV Digital.

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