NTA launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ training programme to train exam officials amid NEET-UG row

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now train exam officials under "Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials". The "Pariksha Karmayogi" programme has been designed to strengthen the capacity of examination functionaries and to ensure the smooth, secure and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper based examinations, NTA's release read.

The programme is intended for examination functionaries who will monitor NTA exams including NEET UG 2026. The programme will be hosted on iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform.

Details on Pariksha Karmayogi programme

Introduces the course and the role of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity

Covers preparedness before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Addresses examination-day operations, organised into four stages: before the examination, at the beginning of the examination, during the examination, and after the examination

Provides a quick reference guide, offering a concise recap of key instructions and responsibilities, NTA release read.

The course enables standardised, self-paced learning and assessment-based certification for examination personnel across the country. The initiative aims to enhance procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability at examination centres, NTA release read.

Well-trained examination personnel are critical to the smooth and fair conduct of large-scale national examinations. By establishing uniform standards of examination administration across the country, the programme reinforces NTA’s commitment to excellence and integrity in the conduct of its examinations, it added.

NEET UG re-exam 2026: Check NTA's student-friendly measures

Additional time: The students will get extra 15 minutes, NEET re-exam window has been extended to 195 minutes and will be from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Extra space for rough work: The space for rough work in the question paper booklet has been increased. Candidates will now be provided with four rough work pages instead of two, as per NTA.

NEET re-exam admit card date 2026

NEET re-exam admit card is scheduled to be out by June 17, the candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026. To download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET re-exam on June 21: Extra time, additional space for rough work; check NTA's student-friendly measures