NEET re-exam on June 21: Extra time, additional space for rough work; check NTA's student-friendly measures

New Delhi:

The NEET UG re-exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21. The NTA has announced student-friendly measures for re-NEET. As per the NTA release, the candidates will get extra 15 minutes and extra space for rough work.

NEET UG re-exam 2026: Check NTA's student-friendly measures

Additional time: The students will get extra 15 minutes, NEET re-exam window has been extended to 195 minutes and will be from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Extra space for rough work: The space for rough work in the question paper booklet has been increased. Candidates will now be provided with four rough work pages instead of two, as per NTA.

NEET re-exam admit card date 2026

NEET re-exam admit card is scheduled to be out by June 17, the candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026. To download NEET UG re-exam hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a print out.

NEET re-exam city slip 2026

NEET UG re-exam city slip 2026 is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG re-exam city slip login credentials are - application number, password. To download NEET re-exam city slip, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on city slip pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. NEET re-exam city slip pdf will appear on the screen for download, save NEET re-exam city slip pdf and take a print out.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

For details on NEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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