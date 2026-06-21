NEET UG re-exam cut off 2026: Check category-wise tentative cut offs

New Delhi:

Around 23 lakh aspirants appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam held on Sunday, June 21. As per candidates, the difficulty level of the paper can be analysed as moderate. On the basis of NEET re-exam paper review, the experts have predicted probable cut offs category-wise.

NEET tentative cut offs 2026

As per experts, the General and EWS categories candidates need to secure at least 50th percentile, the qualifying marks may vary from 690 to 150. The reserved category candidates - SC, ST and OBC need to secure 40th percentile, scores may vary between 140 and 110.

NEET cut offs of past years

2025

Category Cut-off percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 686 – 144 OBC/ ST 40th 143 – 113 EWS- PwD 45th 143 – 127 SC/ ST-PwD 40th 126 – 113

NEET UG 2024 Cutoff marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 720-164 General-PH 45th 163-129 SC/ST/OBC 40th 163-129 SC/OBC-PH 40th 145-129 ST-PH 40th 145-129

NEET UG 2023 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General/unreserved 50th 720-137 SC/ST/OBC 40th 136-107 PwD-General/UR 40th 136-121 PwD- Reserved 40th 120-107

NEET UG 2022 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General/unreserved 50th 715-117 General-PH 45th 116-105 SC/ST/OBC 40th 116-93 OBC/SC/ST-PH 40th 104-93

NEET UG 2021 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 720-138 SC/ST/OBC 40th 137-108 UR/EWS/PH 45th 137-122 OBC- PH 40th 137-108 SC- PH 40th 136-108 ST-PH 40th 135-108

NEET UG 2020 Cut-off marks

Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying marks General 50th 720-147 SC/ST/OBC 40th 146-113 UR& PH 45th 146-129 SC/ST/OBC/PH 40th 128-113

NEET re-test result date 2026

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET re-exam result 2026 once announced, candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21 for around 23 lakh aspirants.

The past year trends showed that NEET result was announced within 40 to 45 calendar days, in 2025, NEET re-exam was held on May 4 and the result got announced on June 14, within 41 calendar days. In 2024, the NEET exam was held on May 5 and the result got declared on June 4, while re-exam conducted on June 23 and the result were declared on June 30.

NEET re-exam answer key date 2026

NEET re-exam answer key is likely to be out by next week, June 28. The candidates can check and download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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