NEET re-test admit card: Candidates face download issues, NTA responds

New Delhi:

With just days left for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21, several candidates reported difficulties downloading their admit cards, sparking concern and confusion among students and parents. Many aspirants took to social media to complain about server errors and technical problems while trying to access their hall tickets from the official portal.

NTA responds

Amid growing concerns, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a statement assuring candidates that efforts are underway to resolve the issue. In a post on X, the agency said that nearly four lakh candidates have already successfully downloaded their admit cards for the upcoming examination. However, it acknowledged that some students are experiencing technical glitches and server-related issues.

The NTA said its technical teams are actively working to fix the problem and ensure that all eligible candidates receive their admit cards as soon as possible. Seeking to calm anxious students, the examination body stressed that no candidate would be left behind due to technical difficulties.

The agency reiterated that it is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to ensuring smooth access to admit cards before the examination date. As the issue continues to be addressed, candidates have been advised not to panic and to keep checking the official website for updates. The NTA has also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured students that the matter is being treated on priority.

"Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are there, for you and will ensure that very soon, all candidates get their admit cards. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," posted NTA on its X account.