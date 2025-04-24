Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow school timing revised due to heatwave, check new schedule The Lucknow district administration has revised the school timings for classes 1 to 8. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the rising temperatures during the daytime. Check details here.

New Delhi:

In response to extreme heatwave conditions, the Lucknow district administration has changed the timings of all schools. According to the order, the timing of all government, aided and private schools up to class 8 has been fixed from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm. This decision has been taken to protect students from the heat.

As per the order released by the District Magistrate, Lucknow, Vishakh, this decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the rising temperatures during the daytime. This order applies to all schools effective from April 25. The administration has issued directives asking educational institutions to take necessary steps to ensure that children remain safe. The district administration asked schools to stop outdoor activities to protect students from serious illness.

New school timings in Lucknow

The timings of government/council/non-government/private schools of all boards have been changed in the interest of school children from classes 1 to 8 from 7:30 a.m. and to 1 p.m., according to an order issued by the District Magistrate.