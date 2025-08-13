Kerala to award grace marks for students from next academic year who develop 'reading habits' Kerala: Teachers will undergo specialised training to effectively implement the initiative, and a detailed handbook will be developed to guide reading activities for students across all age groups.

Thiruvananthapuram:

In a move aimed at nurturing a culture of reading among children, the Kerala government will award grace marks to students in state-run schools who actively cultivate reading habits, starting from the next academic year. The announcement was made on August 13 (Wednesday) by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty through a Facebook post.

Dedicated reading period in schools

According to the minister, a dedicated period will be introduced in the school timetable solely for reading-related activities- including books, newspapers, and other learning materials.

Grades 1–4 : Weekly sessions with activities tailored to early-age reading.

: Weekly sessions with activities tailored to early-age reading. Grades 5–12: Weekly sessions focusing on newspaper reading and follow-up exercises to develop critical thinking and comprehension skills.

Training and resources for teachers

Teachers will receive specialised training to support the initiative, and a comprehensive handbook will be prepared to guide reading-based activities across age groups.

Reading to feature in school arts festival

The Education Department is also considering adding a reading-focused segment to Kalolsavam, Kerala’s annual school arts festival, to further encourage student participation in reading-based competitions and performances.

Aim: Building a reading culture

Minister Sivankutty emphasised that the initiative not only recognises and rewards students' love for reading but also seeks to integrate reading into the daily rhythm of school life, thereby enriching academic as well as creative development.

Kerala ruling and opposition leaders oppose Governor’s ‘Partition Horror Day’ circular

The Kerala Governor’s directive to university vice-chancellors to observe “Partition Horror Day” on August 14, a day before Independence Day, has come under sharp criticism from both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. Higher Education Minister R Bindu called the move an attempt to sow division among students and undermine the spirit of Independence Day. She alleged that the circular sought to distort democratic and secular values, tarnish the legacy of freedom fighters, and create a “poisonous atmosphere” in educational institutions, unprecedented in Kerala. Bindu urged the people to resist what she termed propaganda against secularism, social justice, and equality.

Opposition warns against ‘unconstitutional’ action

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan asserted that the state government should be ready to ensure the circular is not enforced. Accusing Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of functioning as a “parallel system” over an elected government, Satheesan said any unconstitutional action was unacceptable. He alleged that Arlekar carried the “legacy of Sangh Parivar movements” that had betrayed the freedom struggle and warned against injecting divisive politics into Kerala’s secular society by misusing the constitutional office.