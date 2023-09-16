E- learning: A boon sparkling since lockdown to improvise Indian society, education system

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Impact of online education on Indian society

We can see many changes in society in today's era and all because of online education. Education is reaching even in remote areas where access to campuses is difficult through various e-learning portals. The sections of the society which were far away from the books are now educated with the help of online learning portals.

Online education gets a lot of hype, but what are the actual benefits of online classes?

Expressing views over the impact of online learning in Indian education system, Online learning platform expert and author, Atul Malikram says, "Indian Education System has been facing many challenges for quite some time, with the most obvious being its inability to reach out to every child and provide them with education. Online learning system took this challenge like a champ and succeeded to an extent in bringing children from different backgrounds under one roof for a smooth learning process."

According to a study, the online education market is expected to reach Rs 299.18 Billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.26 percent during the 2022 – 2027 period. "Undoubtedly, the online education system is not just a passing trend, but a long-term fixture which will fundamentally revolutionize how people learn in many different ways," Malikram added.

Since it is easily accessible and available to number of students without the high costs of maintaining physical classrooms, online classes provide access to a wider range of programs and course offerings. Many universities and colleges now offer a wide range of online degree programs, including bachelor's and master's degrees in a variety of fields.

Another advantage of online education is that it is more cost-effective than traditional on-campus classes. Online classes often have lower tuition fees, and students do not need to spend money on location-related expenses. The advantages of online learning in terms of cost-effectiveness also include the ability to save money on textbooks and avoid transfer costs.