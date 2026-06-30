Couldn't crack NEET? Check affordable MBBS programmes abroad for Indian students

New Delhi:

With limited MBBS seats and soaring fees in private medical colleges in India, an increasing number of students are looking overseas for medical education. Countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Philippines, Bangladesh, and Nepal offer admission to medical programs without making NEET compulsory for entry into many universities.

Instead of a national entrance test, several institutions admit students based on their Class 12 marks in physics, chemistry, and biology, while some conduct their own aptitude test or online interview before granting admission. The affordability of these programs is one of the biggest attractions. Tuition fees generally range between Rs 2 lakh and 8 lakh per year, while the total cost of completing an MBBS degree, including living expenses, typically falls between Rs 20 lakh and 45 lakh depending on the country and university.

This is significantly lower than the Rs 60 lakh to 1.5 crore often charged by private medical colleges in India.

NMC guidelines for MBBS abroad and FMGL regulations

While foreign universities may not require NEET examination for admission, Indian students who wish to practice medicine in India must qualify for NEET before enrolling in an overseas medical program.

Under the National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations, students without a qualifying NEET score are not eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or the proposed National Exit Test (NExT), both of which are mandatory for obtaining a license to practice in India.

The NMC also advises students to verify that the foreign university is recognized by the country's medical regulator and that the course meets prescribed standards, including duration, internship, and curriculum, before taking admission.

MBBS colleges abroad with lower tuition fees

Among the most affordable destinations for Indian students are universities in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Medical universities in Kazakhstan typically charge between Rs. 3.5 lakh and Rs. 5.5 lakh annually. Russian medical universities generally offer MBBS programs at Rs. 2.8 lakh to Rs. 4.5 lakh per year. Universities in Georgia and the Philippines are comparatively costlier but remain less expensive than many Indian private medical colleges.

University Tuition fees Russia Kazan federal university Moscow State Medical University Orenburg State Medical University Kazan State Medical University Up to 29,25,000 INR Up to 54,00,000 INR Up to 22,50,000 INR Up to 34,20,000 INR Uzbekistan Tashkent Medical Academy Bukhara State Medical Academy Andijan State Medical institutes Up to USD 4500 per year Up to USD 3800 per year Up to USD 3400 per year China Hebei United University Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Nantong University Jinzhou Medical University 1,25,000 INR per year 1,90,984 INR per year 3,01,860 INR per year 4,06,350 INR per year Kazakhstan Kazakh National Medical University Semey Medical University Astana Medical University USD 6500 per year USD 5500 per year USD 5300 per year USA Harvard Medical School University of California, San Francisco School of medicine Stanford University School of Medicine Up to 73,00,000 INR Up to 46,00,000 INR Up to 61,00,000 INR UK University College London (UCL) Queen Mary University of London Imperial College of London Up to 48,63,000 INR Up to 51,00,000 INR Up to 49,00,000 INR

Who can apply

Applicants must also be at least 17 years of age by the time of admission. Most universities require applicants to have completed Class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology, securing at least 50 percent aggregate marks for general category students and 40 percent for reserved category candidates. While several universities do not insist on NEET for admission, students intending to return to India for medical practice must have qualified the examination.

Minimum 17 years completed while applying

The candidate must have passed their 10+2 board with physics, chemistry, and biology as the main subjects with a minimum of a 50% score.

Candidates must have a valid Indian passport and visa for the required country

For some countries, English proficiency tests such as TOEFL/DET/IELTS are required

The candidate is required to produce an eligibility certificate issued by the Medical Council of India.

Scholarships available for International Medical Students

Many foreign universities and governments offer scholarships and tuition concessions to international students. Merit-based scholarships, academic excellence awards, and country-specific financial aid programs are available in destinations such as Russia, China, Hungary, and Georgia.

Some universities also provide fee waivers for high-performing students after the first year, while a few governments offer fully or partially funded scholarships under bilateral educational exchange programs. Students are advised to check individual university websites for eligibility criteria and application deadlines before applying.

- Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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