NEET re-exam 2026 paper leaked? NTA debunks viral claims, to take legal actions

New Delhi:

Amid claims of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET re-exam 2026) paper leak going rounds on social media, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned of taking legal actions against perpetrators and labelled the act as a criminal offence. "Please don't spread rumours. The ID on the image is visible and we will verify the student to whom this QP was issued during the exam on 21st June. Faking such videos on Telegram platform is a criminal offence and action will be taken against the concerned," NTA said in a post on X.

One of the social media post claimed of having evidence of the NEET paper leak read, "I have video proof showing clear irregularities that compromise the entire exam's integrity. NTA needs to answer for this immediately. Millions of students deserve justice. Watch below."

Meanwhile, a case of alleged exam fraud has come to light during the NEET UG 2026 re-exam in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has now constituted a 12-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate real-life 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam in NEET re-exam held on June 21. As per sources, a DIG-rank officer has been entrusted with the command of the investigation. The SIT comprises one SP, five DSPs, and five inspectors.

What's the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam?

According to officials, several of the arrested individuals claimed during preliminary questioning that they were associated with medical colleges. Sources indicated that some of them are reportedly students of institutions such as Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, and other medical institutions, including some in Delhi.

The code number assigned to the 'Munna Bhai' (impostor) candidates in the NEET re-examination was '220'. The genuine candidate would undergo biometric verification in a vehicle parked approximately 100 meters away from the exam center, while the dummy candidate was required to state this code word to the biometric staff present inside the center.

Once the code '220' was mentioned, the biometric staff member would immediately understand that the genuine examinee had already undergone biometric verification outside, and the person standing before him was a dummy candidate or a 'solver'. The staff member involved in the scheme would merely go through the motions of performing the biometric check on the dummy candidate using a laptop—simply to avoid raising questions or arousing suspicion—before allowing him to enter, said sources.

Also Read | Bihar Police constitutes SIT to investigate real-life 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam in NEET re-exam