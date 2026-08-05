'36 days and counting...'; where is UGC NET answer key? Candidates raise concerns over NTA's delay

New Delhi:

Today is the 36th day since the conclusion of University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2026 on June 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the answer key. NTA naturally released UGC NET answer key within a week from the conclusion of exam, but the delay caused frustrations among the students, with many showed concern of their career due to the delay. India TV Digital has tried to communicate with NTA to know the reason behind delay in releasing UGC NET answer key, but no officials responded.

A X user wrote, "10 lakh students poured their lives into the #UGCNET June 2026 exam, which ended on June 30. 35 Days later, NTA still hasn’t released the Answer Key. The prolonged delay without any official update from #NTA is stalling academic planning and career goals for candidates. From leaks to wrong answer keys, NTA’s track record is exhausted and tiresome. It is now beyond frustrating. Stop keeping candidates in the dark. Release the provisional UGC NET answer key."

"How long are UGC NET aspirants expected to wait?Weeks have passed since the examination yet NTA has offered no answer key and no explanation.This continued silence is unacceptable since it determines the future of lakhs of students," read a post of another X user.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2026

UGC NET answer key 2026 once released, will be available for download on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2026 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2026

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on UGC NET answer key objection window link Use application number, date of birth as required login credentials Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing objections on UGC NET answer key, UGC NET final answer key and result will be announced. The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on UGC NET answer key 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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'Waiting for more than a month...' UGC NET aspirants demand update on answer key release date