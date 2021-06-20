UP: Lucknow University students seek fee reduction through social media campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students of the Lucknow University have launched a Twitter campaign, 'No exam, no fee', to seek reduction in course fee and scrapping of examination fee in view of pandemic situation.

Students of the Lucknow University have launched a Twitter campaign, 'No exam, no fee', to seek reduction in course fee and scrapping of examination fee in view of pandemic situation.

The students said the financial condition of many families has deteriorated due to heavy medical expenditure incurred on treatment of Covid-19 patients and the university should consider scrapping examination fees and reducing fees charged under other heads.

"Some law schools and technical universities across the country have reduced the fees and students have been refunded the examination fees considering the pandemic situation. When there is no examination, why should the students pay examination fees," said one of the students, spearheading the campaign.

The representatives of the All India Student Association (AISA) have also demanded a fee waiver.

"The social welfare department has still not released scholarships for poor students and a number of families are facing financial crisis. LU should consider giving concessions on fees," said another student.

"The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared that it would bear the expenses of students who have lost parents due to Covid and private schools are also giving fee concessions to students. Law schools have already refunded around Rs 14,000 of utility charges, then why the Lucknow University cannot do the same," asked the students.

Meanwhile, the offline undergraduate final year/semester examinations of Lucknow University will start from August 2. The detailed schedule was uploaded on LU's website on Saturday. "All students have to fill the online examination form by July 10," said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

