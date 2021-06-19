West Bengal Class 10, 12 2021 exam results to be announced in July

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE West Bengal Class 10, 12 exam results available at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbchse.nic.in

West Bengal Class 10, 12 exam results 2021: The West Bengal Board will announce the results of madhyamik (class 10), uccha madhyamik (class 12) exams in July. News Agency ANI quoted the official statement, as saying, the results of class 10 will be announced by July 20 and class 12 by the end of July.

The board has earlier announced the evaluation process of the cancelled classes 10, 12 exams. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks scored during the academic year and annual exam marks obtained in the previous class.

For the evaluation of class 10 students, the West Bengal board has decided to adopt a 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks scored in class 9 annual exams, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

For class 12 students, the board will follow a 40:60 formula. About 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in class 10 Madhyamik exam in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual class 11 theory exam in 2020.

For theory papers, class 12 students are marked out of 70 for lab-based subjects and out of 80 for non-lab subjects. The class 12 project or practical will be separate, marked out of 20 for non-lab-based subjects and out of 30 for lab-based subjects.

The students can check the results through the websites- wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbchse.nic.in.

