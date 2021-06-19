Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 exams cancelled

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Exam 2021: The Punjab government has cancelled Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

In a statement, Vijay Inder Singla said, "It was the need of hour to take a decision on examinations as students and parents were worried about admissions to the higher classes."

As many as 3,08,000 students enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session, Singla said.

"It was not possible for the education board to conduct the examinations due to the challenges posed by coronavirus," he said.

The PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

The PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

“In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12,” the minister said.

