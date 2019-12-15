UP Board 2020: UPMSP to conduct compartmental exams for Class 12; check details

UP Board Class 12 Compartmental Exams 2020: Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) or UP Board has decided to introduce a compartment system for Class 12 students from February 2020. The UP Board will soon come out with modalities for the compartment system for Class 12 examinees to help the academically weaker students among them to pass the examination. UPMSP will also launch webcasting or live to monitor exam centres as an anti-cheating measure and to ensure security in the board exams in 2020. Each district will have a resource centre from where every exam centre can be monitored and alert can be raised in case of any suspicious behaviour.

As per the official data, in the year 2019, out of a total of 5,89,622 candidates registered for class 12 and class 10 exams, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards while in 2018 about 11 lakh students skipped the Class 12 Board exam.

According to UP Board Additional Secretary, Shiv Lal, “The proposal is under consideration and will be implemented for the upcoming board exams. Students who fail in one or more subjects will get a second chance under this.”

As per the data shared by UPMSP, a total of 56,11,689 students have applied to appear in the UP Board exams this year. Of the total number, 30,25,442 students will be appearing for class 10 while 25,86,246 students will be appearing for class 12 board exams.

This step is initiated to reduce the absentee number from UP Board inter exams. It is also expected that this initiative will help the additional 25.86 lakh students who have registered for UP 12th board exams.

UP Board Class 12 Compartmental Exams 2020 | Date, time table and model papers

UP Board 12th exams 2020 are scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 6, 2020, in two slots, morning and afternoon. The time table and model papers for the same is already uploaded on the board’s official website.

UP Board Class 12 Compartmental Exams 2020 | Increased Re-evaluation Fee

The move to conduct Class 12 compartmental exams has come after UPMSP increased the re-evaluation fee for the board exams by five times in the last academic year. According to the new norms, candidates have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100, to get one subject paper re-evaluated. This also made the reevaluation procedure in the UP Board, the costliest in the country.

In 2020, a total of 56,11,689 students have registered for UP Board 10th & 12th board exams. Out of which, a total of 30,25,442 students will be appearing for class 10 exams whereas a total of 25,86,246 students will appear for class 12 board exams.

