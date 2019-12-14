Anti-CAB protests: NTA postpones UGC NET exam scheduled for tomorrow in Assam, Meghalaya

Citizenship row: NTA postpones UGC NET exam scheduled for Dec 15 in Assam, Meghalaya

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 15 in Assam and Meghalaya due to amid protests in the states over the amended Citizenship Act. In an official notification, NTA said, "The revised date of examination for the States of Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon". The exam will be held in other states and UTs as per schedule.

"The candidates scheduled to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 Examination at the Examination Centres located in the States of “Assam” (viz. the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and “Meghalaya” (viz. the city of Shillong) are hereby informed that their exam which was scheduled to be held on 15 December 2019 has been postponed," the official notification reads.

The exam was scheduled to be held in cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur in Assam and Shillong in Meghalaya.

"All the candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for further information." it added.

