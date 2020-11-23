Monday, November 23, 2020
     
Uniraj Result 2020: Rajasthan University B.A Part III result declared. Get direct link

Uniraj Result 2020: The University of Rajasthan declared the B.A Part III result on the official website -- uniraj.ac.in.

Jaipur Updated on: November 23, 2020 19:50 IST
Image Source : PTI

Uniraj Result 2020: The University of Rajasthan declared the B.A Part III result on the official website -- uniraj.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check the results. They can also click on the direct link provided below. 

This year, the Rajasthan University Bachelor of Arts Part III exams were delayed due to restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic.  

Uniraj Result 2020: Steps to check Rajasthan University B.A Part III result 

Step 1: Visit the official site of Rajasthan University -- uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the result tab available on the home page.     
Step 3: Click on the respective link of the course available on the page.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step 5: Check the result and keep a print out of the same for further need.

Uniraj Results 2020 - Direct link

