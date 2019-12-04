Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Time Table released. Get direct link to download TS class 10 Datesheet

Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Time Table released

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the time table for class 10 examination which will be conducted in March 2002, on its official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in. Students who will appear for the SSC 2020 examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

The TS SSC 2020 examinations will be conducted from March 2020 to April 2020. The TSBSE has released the class 10 board examination time table for the SSC, OSCC, and Vocational Courses.

According to the TS SSC date sheet 2020, the examinations will commence on March 19, 2020, and will conclude on April 6, 2020. The board has also released a list of information along with the time table. Students are advised to read the information thoroughly before appearing for the board examination.

The first subject for the TS SSC exam 2020 is the first language paper, while the last subject would be Social Science paper. The exams will be conducted from 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM.

Date Time Subject March 19, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM First Language Paper 1- (Group A) 9: 30 AM to 10: 45 PM First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course) March 20, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM First Language Paper 2- (Group A) 9: 30 AM to 10: 45 PM First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course) March 21, 2020 9: 30 AM to 10: 45 PM Second Language March 23, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM English Paper 1 March 24, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM English Paper 2 March 26, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM Mathematics Paper 1 March 27, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM Mathematics Paper 2 March 28, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM General Science Paper 1 March 30, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM General Science Paper 2 March 31, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM Social Science Paper 1 April 1, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM Social Science Paper 2 April 3, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) April 4, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 15 PM OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic) April 6, 2020 9: 30 AM to 12: 30 PM SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Direct link to TS SSC Datesheet 2020