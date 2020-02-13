Image Source : FILE TANCET Admit Card 2020: Anna University releases TANCET hall tickets. Direct Link

TANCET Admit Card 2020: How to download TANCET Hall Tickets 2020 online

The Anna University on Thursday released TANCET 2020 Admit Card or TANCET 2020 hall tickets. The examinations for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) are slated to be held from February 29 and March 1. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their TANCET Admit Card 2020 on the official website -- annauniv.edu. Alternatively, we are providing you the direct link to download your TANCET Admit Card 2020 or TANCET hall tickets 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University -- annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on TANCET 2020 link

Step 3: Select TANCET 2020 Hall ticket on the homepage

Step 4: Login using your email and password

Step 5: Your TANCET Admit Card 2020 will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference