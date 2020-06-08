Telangana SSC 2020 Exam cancelled: Class 10 students promoted to next class without examination

Image Source : PTI/FILE Class 10 students in Telangana to be promoted without any examination: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said that Class 10th students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The chief minister decided that all the 10th class students or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks.

A decision to this was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao at a high-level meeting. The meeting was attended by education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and special Chief Secretary to the government, Chitra Ramchandran.

Earlier, the board had decided to postpone the TS SSC exams after the Telangana High Court had asked the state govt to not conduct the examination in the GHMC are. The district of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy are identified as COVID-19 hotspots and hence, HC didn't allowed state board to hold exams in these areas.

As per the schedule announced on May 22, the Telangana SSC examination was scheduled to be held from Monday, June 8, 2020, to July 5, 2020.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage