NEET UG Counselling registration 2026 to begin today; details on state quota schedule, know how to apply

New Delhi:

The MCC NEET UG counselling registration 2026 will begin today, August 5 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The candidates who wish to apply for NEET UG counselling can do so on the MCC website. As per the MCC schedule, the first round of counselling for AIQ seats will be held from August 5 to 17, with the last date for joining set for August 22.

The second round of AIQ counselling will be held from August 24 to September 2, while the third round is scheduled between September 10 and September 18. The stray vacancy round will take place from September 28 to October 3, and candidates allotted seats in this round must complete the admission process by October 10.

NEET UG counselling state quota schedule

The first round of counselling for state quota seats will be held from August 13 to 22. The second round will be held from August 31 to September 8 and the third round from September 16 to September 26. The stray vacancy round for state quota seats will be conducted from October 3 to October 5.

The schedule also provides timelines for verification of joined candidates by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling authorities after each round to facilitate seat processing and subsequent allotments.

The academic session for the undergraduate medical courses will begin on September 8.

How to apply for NEET UG counselling 2026

The candidates can apply for NEET UG counselling 2026 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To apply for NEET counselling 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and click on MCC NEET counselling registration link. Pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline.

List of documents required

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

For details on NEET UG counselling schedule 2026, please visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

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