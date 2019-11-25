Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL 2019 registration closed for Junior Statistical Officer post

SSC CGL Registration 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has ended the SSC CGL online registration process for Junior Statistical Officer post at 5 pm on Monday. The computer-based CGL 2019 tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The tier-2 and tier-3 examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020, according to the official notification.

SSC CGL 2019 – Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their graduation or those in the final year of their graduate can apply for the various posts notified. Candidates who are still pursuing their graduation, they are also eligible and need to provide they get their bachelor’s degree before January 1, 2020.

SSC CGL 2019 – Age limit

SSC has released the vacancies for 5 age groups in various ministries/ departments and organizations of the government for Group B and Group C.

Candidates of 18-27 years, 20-27 years, 20-30 years and up to 32 years can apply for these vacancies. Age limit for Junior Statistical Officer is set at 32 years. Age will be calculated on 1 January 2020.

Name of Posts Upper Age Limit as on Jan. 1, 2020 Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector, (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Inspector Posts, Divisional Accountant, Assistant/ Superintendent, Statistical Investigator Grade-II, 30 years Auditor, Accountant, Accountant/ Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerks 27 years Junior Statistical Officer ( in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation) 32 years

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed. Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check

Also Read: OTET 2019 Result declared. Direct link to check