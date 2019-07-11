RRB JE Answer Key 2019 released at rrbonlinereg.in; Check JE Stage 1 zone-wise answer key, question paper, response sheet

Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 15:59 IST
RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Stage 1 examination today i.e on Thursday,11 July on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for RRB JE CBT examination can check the answer key through all region-based official websites at rrbonlinereg.in.

The recruitment examination for Junior Engineer for Indian Railways was held between 22 May and 2 June, and from 26 to 28 June 2019. RRB will release the final answer key by 20 July 2019.

Steps to check the Answer Keys, Question Paper and Response Sheet:​

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB

Step 2: Click on the link for CEN 03/2018 Answer Key

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your details to log-in

Step 4: Click on the links for question paper, answer keys and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer key 2019 – Zone Wise Direct Download Link

Railway Board Zone

Answer Key Download Link

Official Website

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB JE Ahmedabad Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

RRB JE AjmerAnswer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad

RRB JE AllahabadAnswer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

RRB JE Allahabad Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal

RRB JE Bhopal Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB JE Bhubaneshwar Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

RRB JE Bilaspur Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

RRB JE Chandigarh Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

RRB JE Chennai Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB JE Gorakhpur Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

RRB JE Guwahati Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar

RRB JE Jammu Srinagar Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata

RRB JE Kolkata Answer Key Download Link

http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda

RRB JE Malda Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

RRB JE Mumbai Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Muzaffarpur JE Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna

RRB Patna JE Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

RRB Ranchi JE Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Secunderabad JE Answer Key Download Link

http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri

RRB Siliguri JE Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Thiruvananthapuram JE Answer Key Download Link

http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

Candidates can download the answer key zone wise directly by providing their Roll number and Date of Birth. As per the RRB notification, the candidates can view their answer sheet of the RRB JE CBT exam till July 14, 2019, 23:59 hrs and raise an objection if any.

Steps to raise objections on RRB JE answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Question paper and response’ button.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Raise objection’ tab.

Step 4: In the new page, click on the type of objection from the drop-down option and submit it with an explanation.

Step 5: Click on ‘pay now’ button after submitting a fee of Rs 50

