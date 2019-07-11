RRB JE Answer Key 2019 released at rrbonlinereg.in; Check JE Stage 1 zone-wise answer key, question paper, response sheet

RRB JE Answer Key 2019 released at rrbonlinereg.in

RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Stage 1 examination today i.e on Thursday,11 July on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for RRB JE CBT examination can check the answer key through all region-based official websites at rrbonlinereg.in.

The recruitment examination for Junior Engineer for Indian Railways was held between 22 May and 2 June, and from 26 to 28 June 2019. RRB will release the final answer key by 20 July 2019.

Steps to check the Answer Keys, Question Paper and Response Sheet:​

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB

Step 2: Click on the link for CEN 03/2018 Answer Key

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your details to log-in

Step 4: Click on the links for question paper, answer keys and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can download the answer key zone wise directly by providing their Roll number and Date of Birth. As per the RRB notification, the candidates can view their answer sheet of the RRB JE CBT exam till July 14, 2019, 23:59 hrs and raise an objection if any.

Steps to raise objections on RRB JE answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Question paper and response’ button.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Raise objection’ tab.

Step 4: In the new page, click on the type of objection from the drop-down option and submit it with an explanation.

Step 5: Click on ‘pay now’ button after submitting a fee of Rs 50

ALSO READ: TS Inter Supply Result 2019 Live Updates |

ALSO READ: UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct link to download it from upmsp.edu.in

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2019 final answer key released, check at ntanet.nic.in