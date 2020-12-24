Maharashtra: Schools in Pune to reopen for classes 9-12 from January 4

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Schools in Pune to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Jan 4

Schools in Maharashtra's Pune will reopen for the students of classes 9 to 12 from January first week, the Pune Municipal Corporation said on Thursday. Educational institutions in the state were closed in March after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, SOPs will have to be followed by the schools when they reopen from January 4.

"Schools for students of 9th to 12th standard to reopen from 4 January in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation. All schools will have to follow the COVID19 SOPs," the Pune Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

