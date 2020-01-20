Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi's 5 mantras every student MUST read

Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi's top mantras for Board exam students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered a volley of questions posed by students from across the country at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Monday. During his interaction 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the prime minister had something for everyone. He shared anecdotes in a bid to clear apprehensions of lakhs of students readying to appear for Class 10 and 12 Board exams soon. PM Modi urged students to have a technology-free hour every day. He also spoke about striking the right balance with studies and co-curricular activities, and more. Here are PM Modi's top mantras that every student must go through.

PM Modi's Top Mantras for Board Exam Students

Worrying setbacks? Well, the best is yet to come

Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. Infact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come.

You're no robot. Just strike a balance with co-curricular activities

Not pursuing an co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them. What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes.

Is your child having a technology overdose? PM Modi suggests a tech-free hour every day

Social networking has gone down due to technology. Earlier, we used to celebrate and surprise our friends by seeing them physically. These days, we're wishing them virtually. Every day, there must be some time that you keep yourself away from technology. There must be a technology-free hour every day. Spend that time with friends, family, books, garden or pets. There should be one room in the entire house that there shouldn't be no technology inside it. Life would be a new experience if you do this. Every member should sit without a gadget in that room.

Marks not everything in life

Today, the world has changed a lot. The opportunities have developed immensely. The marks are not life anymore. Neither is any examination. These are just steps. First and foremost, we must accept this as a key step, but this isn't our life.

Countering exam pressure

I would urge students to be confident about their own preparation. Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you’ve prepared.