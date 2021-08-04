NEST 2021 admit card released, check exam date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEST 2021 will be held on August 14

NEST 2021 admit card: The admit card for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 has been released. NEST exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 14, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nestexam.in. NEST will be held in around 90 cities across India. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm, and second shift from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

NEST 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website- nestexam.in Click on 'Download admit card' link

Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number, and click on submit NEST 2021 admit card will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

NEST is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai to the five year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

NEST result will be announced on September 1. For details on NEST exam, please visit the website- nestexam.in.

