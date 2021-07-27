NEET PG, NEET SS exam dates 2021 released; check NBE medical exams schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG is likely to be held on September 11

NEET PG, NEET SS exam dates 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for medical exams scheduled to be conducted between July and March 2022. As per the NBE schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 exam will be held on September 11, NEET Superspeciality (SS) exam on November 13 and 14, NEET MDS on December 19.

DNB-PDCET will be conducted on September 19 and FET on November 20. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021, Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 is scheduled to be held on December 12, and Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 on November 20.

NBE in its official notification informed, "The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified."

For further details on the medical entrance, please visit the websites- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in.

