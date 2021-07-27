CLAT 2021 final answer key to be released today, check result date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2021 final answer key available to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2021 answer key: The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the final answer key for the CLAT exam on Tuesday (July 27). Candidates can check their Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) answer keys for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on July 23, and the candidates raise objections on the answer key till July 24.

CLAT 2021 final answer key: How to check

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the download 'CLAT 2021' answer key link A PDF will appear on the screen Check the CLAT 2021 answer key, download Take a printout for further reference.

As per the official notification, CLAT 2021 merit list will be released on July 28, and a counseling invite list will be announced on July 29. “If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the first to fourth allocation lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs 10,000/- will be deducted from the counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage,” the official notification mentioned.

The CLAT was held on July 23 for admission to UG and PG law programmes offered at 22 National Law Universities in the country.

