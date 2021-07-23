CLAT 2021 exam analysis: 'Paper was moderately difficult'; check candidates, experts' reactions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) was conducted on Friday. (Representational image)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) was conducted on Friday (July 23), and the candidates who appeared in the law entrance exam reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate, but lengthy.

The candidates found the Quantitative and Logical reasoning section a bit difficult, while sections like English, GK and Current Affairs were appeared to be easy.

Ridhi Sharma, a CLAT aspirant said the paper was lengthy, but follow the pattern of the law entrance exam.

"There was slightly any difference from the 2020 paper. The quantitative section had difficult questions, while logical reasoning was a lengthy one. Moreover, the paper was moderate, and from the Current Affairs section, common questions were asked."

Another candidate Harsh Malhotra said the paper maintains the standard of CLAT.

"The paper was a bit difficult but has balance. In CLAT, two to three sections are mostly important -- Quantitative, Logical Reasoning and English. While Quantitative and Logical Reasoning were tough but English was easy."

"Quantitative Techniques was difficult as compared to CLAT 2020 and a total of 15 questions were asked in this section. No questions were asked on mensuration and most of the questions were based on ratio, percentages, number systems etc. Graphs were not given which made it difficult to interpret the data," said Sukriti Vajpayee, Student Connect Expert, CollegeDekho.

