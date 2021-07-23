TS EAMCET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE EAMCET will be conducted between August 4 and 10

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit card for the EAMCET 2021 exam soon. The candidates who will appear for the EAMCET exam can download the hall ticket through the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be held between August 4 and August 10. ECET will be held August 4 to August 6, and EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled on August 9 and 10.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The EAMCET exam will be held in two shifts- morning (9 am to 12 noon), and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm). Candidates can download the admit card from August onwards. The hall ticket will be available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The syllabus for EAMCET will be 100 per cent from the intermediate first year and 70 per cent from the second year. However, 30 per cent of the syllabus from second year will be cut due to pandemic impact. EAMCET ranks are decided by adding the marks obtained by candidates in intermediate (Class XII board exams) and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 75 per cent weightage is given to the entrance test.

Every year, The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts the annual exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

