CLAT 2021 answer key released. Here's how to download

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the provisional answer keys for the CLAT exam 2021. Candidates can check their CLAT answer keys for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections till July 24, 2021, at 9 pm. After this, the link will be deactivated and no objections will be accepted thereafter.

CLAT Answer Key 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on the, ' CLAT answer key link.'

3. A PDF will appear on the screen.

4. Check the CLAT 2021 answer key, download.

CLAT Admit Card 2021: How to raise objection

1. Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Login to your CLAT account.

3. Now, select the type of objection.

4. Enter the objection details and click on submit.

5. Pay the required fee.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for each objection. Students cannot raise any objections over calls or e-mails. If the objection is declared invalid by the consortium, the objection fees will be refunded to the account.

CLAT Answer Key 2021: Direct link

CLAT UG 2021 Answer Keys:

CLAT PG 2021 Answer Keys:

