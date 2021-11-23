MP Board Exams 2022: MBBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI MP Board releases schedule for Class X, XII exams

MPBSE MP Board Exams Datesheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the examination schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Candidates can check their MP Board exam datesheet on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the MPBSE class 12 board exams will begin from February 17 while MPBSE class 10 exams will begins from February 18. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The MP Board has also revised the marking scheme. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and rest 20 for practical and project works.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Datesheet 2022: Direct link

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams Datesheet 2022: Guidelines for MP board exam candidates

The students will be required to undergo thermal screening before entering the examination centres for which they will have to reach the venues by 8 am.

A circular issued by MPBSE on Monday evening stated that the students will not be allowed to enter the centres after 9.45 am. The board also stated that strict Covid protocols will be followed, including wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and carrying sanitisers at the exam centres.

As per the schedule, answersheets will be distributed 10 minutes before the scheduled time at 9.50 am, while question papers will be given to the students at 9.55 am.

The borad officials have clarified that "there will be no change in the exam schedules even if local or any other holiday is declared during the exam dates".

State School Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the syllabus has been reduced by over 30 per cent due to the pandemic.

"It will reduce the burden of the students. The teachers have been asked to take extra classes to help clear the doubts of the students," Parmar said.

An estimated 6.50 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class XII exams, while over 10 lakh students will appear for the Class X exams.

