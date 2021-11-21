West Bengal Board announces new guidelines for social distancing in schools | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Board announces new guidelines for social distancing in schools

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Sunday released guidelines for the reopening of schools. It instructed all affiliated schools to conduct alternate offline classes for secondary students. Classes 10th and 12th will have physical classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, whereas classes 9th and 11th will have physical classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The guidelines are issued in an attempt to maintain social distancing.

Here are some other guidelines for students.

Academic study matters on alternate non-schooling days will be looked after by the school management.

Classes for the 10th and 12th will be held from 10:50 am to 04:30 pm, from Monday to Friday in all hill sub-divisions, except Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

For Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, classes will be held from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm.

There will be no classes on Saturdays.

Feedback sessions, awareness generation, and orientation sessions of the guardians will be organized on Saturdays.

