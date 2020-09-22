Image Source : PTI Karnataka schools to remain closed till Sep 30 as corona cases rise

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Department has directed all schools across the southern state not to reopen till September 30 due to the rising number of the coronavirus cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.

"Though the Centre on August 31 advised the state governments to reopen schools from September 21 under Unlock 4.0 for allowing students of class 9-10 to consult their teachers on lessons, we have directed them to defer it till September 30 in view of the spurt in Covid cases," state secondary education director Krishnaji Karichannavara told IANS in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In a circular on September 19 to all schools, including state-run and private, the department's principal secretary said he would seek the state health and family welfare department's assessment of the Covid situation across the state for reopening schools and allowing class 9-10 students to meet their teachers from October first week.

Though state education minister S. Suresh Kumar also told reporters at Mysuru on September 18 that schools and pre-university colleges would reopen from September 21 not to resume classes but to consult teachers to clear their doubts in studies, the department postponed it to September 30, as parents and guardians were wary of sending their wards to schools amid the pandemic fears.

(With Inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Karnataka schools, Pre-University colleges to reopen from Sep 21; no regular classes: Education Minister

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage