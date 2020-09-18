Karnataka schools, Pre-University colleges to reopen from Sep 21; no regular classes: Education Minister

Image Source : PTI Karnataka schools, Pre-university colleges to reopen from Sep 21

Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka will reopen from September 21. However, the classes will not be resumed. The students from classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools to clear their doubts, and for taking guidance from their teachers, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

He said the government was awaiting the Centre's approval for resuming regular classes.

"From September 21, teachers of Class-9, Class-10, Class-11 and Class 12, will be present in the school to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies.

It will not be like regular classes," Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

He was in Mysuru along with the District In-Charge Minister S T Somashekar to inaugurate the Central Library.

Replying to the queries on resuming regular classes, Kumar said "Under any circumstances, regular classes will not start. We are waiting for the green signal from the Centre to resume regular classes."

Speaking about the challenges before the department this year, Kumar said every year 10 lakh students used to enroll by June, which did not happen this year.

Hence, a target has been fixed to complete the enrolment procedure by September end.

The minister said the government has passed an order that the private educational institutions can collect just one time fee.

Action will be taken by the officials concerned if complaints come against institutions for violating the norms.

