Jharkhand Board JAC 10th result 2021 declared, how to check

According to the evaluation criteria, the class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks received in class 9. Check 10th exam result at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2021 16:10 IST
JAC 10th result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the result of class 10 exam on Thursday (July 29). The students enrolled for the 10th exam can check the result through the websites-  jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The class 10 exam was earlier canceled due to the Covid-19 second wave. According to the evaluation criteria, the class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks received in class 9. 

JAC Class 10 result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. Click on the exam result link
  3. Enter the login credentials- registration ID, roll number 
  4. Result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download, take a printout for further reference. 

For more information on 10th exam result, students are advised to visit the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.  

