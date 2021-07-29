Jharkhand Board JAC 10th result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JAC 10th result 2021 available at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the result of class 10 exam on Thursday (July 29). The students enrolled for the 10th exam can check the result through the websites- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The class 10 exam was earlier canceled due to the Covid-19 second wave. According to the evaluation criteria, the class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks received in class 9.

JAC Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the exam result link Enter the login credentials- registration ID, roll number Result will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

For more information on 10th exam result, students are advised to visit the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

