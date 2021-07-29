JEE Main 2021 exam dates for Maharashtra, Bahrain candidates released; download admit card now

Follow us on JEE Main 2021 will be held on August 3, 4 and 5

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) exam in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra as well as Bahrain. JEE Main exam in flood-affected centres in Maharashtra will be conducted on August 3 and 4, while in Bahrain, the engineering entrance is scheduled to be held on August 3, 4 and 5.

According to NTA, "The candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on July 25 and 27 July 2021 at their respective examination centres in the cities/ districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the examination on August 3 and 4 for these candidates."

Meanwhile, the candidates who missed their engineering entrance due to Covid-19 induced lockdown in Bahrain on February 23, 24, 25, and 26 are being provided with an opportunity to re-appear in the exams on August 3, 4 and 5, NTA release mentioned.

The admit card will be available to download at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in from July 29. The candidates can download the hall ticket by using their user id and password. For further details on JEE Main exam, the candidates are advised to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

