JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key tomorrow: Important dates, websites, how to check

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced result 2021 on October 15 at the official website of JEE- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key will be released on October 10, but the final answer keys and results will be released together. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2021.

The JEE Advanced result 2021 will carry candidates’ details such as-- subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with the total score in both Paper 1 and Paper 2, rank in Common Rank List (CRL), category and candidates details as released on JEE Advanced result date 2021.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to download

Open the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 website- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2021

Login with JEE Advanced application number and password

JEE Advanced 2021 result will appear on the screen

Download the JEE Advanced scorecard and take a printout for future reference

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to calculate marks

Marks obtained by a candidate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Paper 1 and Paper 2 are summed up individually for each subject. Aggregate marks/scores of candidates in JEE Advanced 2021 are calculated by adding the marks obtained by candidates in all three subjects. To be considered for inclusion in the common rank list (CRL), candidates must have appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2021.

The JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted on October 3 and the response sheet of candidates came out on October 6. This year, the paper saw a slight change in pattern. Both the papers were of moderate difficulty level, only the Math section of paper 1 was a little tricky. The question paper question papers for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 has already been released.

