DU 2nd Cut off list 2021 likely today; admissions to begin on October 11| LIVE Updates

DU 2nd cut off list 2021: The 2nd cut off list of Delhi University (DU) for Undergraduate Merit-Based admissions will be released on Saturday (October 9). The admission process under the DU 2nd cut off list will start on Monday (October 11). Once the admission process for DU cut off list 2 is over, various colleges of DU will accordingly release a revised cut off list for admission to the remaining seats. As per respots 50 per cent of seats are already filled under the first cut off.

Candidates who have registered to take admission in DU colleges can check the cut off list at the official website of DU-- du.ac.in. Past trends suggest that admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL) might start at the end of October.

