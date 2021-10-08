DUET Provisional Answer Key 2021 released: Important dates, how to raise objection

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DUET provisional answer key 2021 has been released on Friday for UG courses at the official website of NTA.

DUET answer key 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) provisional answer key 2021 for undergraduate courses at the official website of NTA on Friday (October 8). DUET 2021 was conducted between September 26 to 30 and October 1.

Candidates can check the DUET provisional answer key from the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in. NTA has also released the DUET question paper with recorded responses of the candidates.

DUET 2021: Final answer key

The DUET final answer key 2021 for UG courses will be released only after objections raised by students against the provisional answer key are considered. The window to raise objections by the students has also been opened.

The last date to raise objections is October 10. Candidates should note that they have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question against the provisional answer key via online mode.

DUET answer key 2021: Dates

Display of Answer Key and Question Paper for 9 UG courses- October 8 to 10 till 5 pm

Raise objection against the Provisional Answer Key 2021- October 8 to 10 till 5 pm

Last date for payment of fee while raising objection- October 10 till 11: 50 pm

DUET 2021 Answer Key: Steps to download

Go to the official website- nta.ac.in. Click on the notice that mentions the DUET Provisional Answer Key 2021. A PDF would open up. Now click on the link mentioned in the PDF. A new window would open up. Candidates should note that they have to log in with their credentials such as Form Number and Date of Birth. The Answer Key would appear on the screen. Candidates should keep a copy of it for future reference.

