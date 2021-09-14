IGNOU June TEE admit card 2021 released: Exam pattern, direct link, and other details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU June TEE exam 2021 admit card has been released on Tuesday (September 14).

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released admit card for IGNOU June TEE exam 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the June Term End Examination can download the admit card from the official site of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in.

The June Term End Examination will be scheduled to be conducted from September 27 to October 6. The examination has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the enrolment number and select program and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download the admit card. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IGNOU 2021: Question pattern

The question paper will contain Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE) will be conducted for the Certificates and Diplomas (Online Programmes). The learners can appear for the examination from their home or at their choice of places.

The last date to apply for the examination is till September 20. Whoever has already appeared in the examination for IGNOU Online programmes held by National Testing Agency (NTA) in September 2020 & March 2021 and successfully completed are not needed to apply for this TEE-JUNE 2021.

READ| UPJEE JEECUP result 2021 declared, Vivek Yadav tops merit list

ALSO READ| PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

Latest Education News