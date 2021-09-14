UPJEE JEECUP result 2021 declared, Vivek Yadav tops merit list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A total of 1.74 lakh (1,74,770) candidates cleared JEECUP exam

UPJEE JEECUP Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Exam (JEECUP) result 2021 has been declared. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website- jeecup.nic.in or from another government site digilocker.gov.in.

Vivek Yadav of Ayodhya has topped the JEECUP exam followed by Shashank Verma from Barabanki and Monika from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1.74 lakh (1,74,770) candidates have been declared pass, the exam was held from August 29 to September 3.

JEECUP result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in Click on JEECUP result link In the new page, enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number JEECUP result will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

A seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

For details on JEECUP exam, please visit the website- jeecup.nic.in.

