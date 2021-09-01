IGNOU extends July admission registration, re-registration deadline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The admission process has been extended till September 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for the registration and re-registration for the July cycle. The admission process has been extended till September 15, the candidates can apply on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

According to IGNOU, "The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level."

The term-end exam for June session is being conducted, and will be concluded on September 9. IGNOU offers 200 plus programmes in multiple disciplines including--masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma and diplomas, PG certificates and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes. Candidates can visit the website --ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for more information.

