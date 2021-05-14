Himachal Pradesh Board HPBoSE to announce Class 10 exam result in June

Image Source : PTI HPBoSE Class 10 exam result will be announced in June

Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE Class 10 exam result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board will announce the result of the cancelled class 10 exam in June. The board president Suresh Kumar Soni told IndiaTV, "The board will ask schools to submit the mark sheet by June, following which the result will be announced by month-end." The assessment criteria will follow CBSE's guidelines, and students will be assessed on the basis of performance in first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams, including practical exams, he added.

"There are some theory papers which contain 85 marks, whereas other have 25 marks, but the marks distribution policy will remain same, so that there will be no disparity in the evaluation process," the board president said. The students can also take provisional admissions to class 11, as they have already been promoted, he informed.

The board discussed the evaluation criteria in a virtual meeting with scribes on Friday, a part of its ongoing steps to take suggestions from various stake holders.

The state government earlier cancelled the class 10 exam amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The class 12 exam and annual exam of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders, it mentioned. The decision on conducting the exams will be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situations in the state.

The result once announced will be available at the website- hpbose.org. Click on the 'class 10 exam result’ tab. Log-in using roll number. Result will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

