Haryana Class 12 board exam likely to be held from June 15

Haryana BSEH Class 12 exam 2021: The Haryana class 12 board exam is expected to be held from June 15. As per reports, state education minister Haryana Kanwar Pal said that the state is planning to conduct the senior secondary exam from June 15 to 20.

The minister has informed the exam dates following communication from the board which has shown a preparednes to conduct the exam from June 15. As per an official statement, the state government has decided to conduct the class 12 exam in objective format (1:30 hours) and students can take exams from respective schools with necessary Covid-19 precautions. The dates will be announced 15 days prior to exam.

The students who are suffering from Covid-19 can take re-examination later. The dates for re-exam will be notified later, it added.

The decision regarding board exam was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday which discussed the possible ways to conduct CBSE, state class 12 exams, and entrance exams for professional courses. The class 12 exam which was scheduled to be held from April 20, was postponed to June 1, while the class 10 exam was cancelled.

The revised datesheet, once released will be available at the website- bseh.org.in. The minimum passing marks for both classes 10, 12 is 33 per cent.

